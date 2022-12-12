'The White Lotus' Season 3 likely to be shot in Asia

ANI
Washington, December 12
The second season of "The White Lotus" recently ended, but creator Mike White already has Season 3 in mind.
White recently dropped a hint that Season 3 would take place in Asia and focus on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality" in the "Unpacking S2 E7" segment that is supposed to appear at the end of the Season 2 finale.
As per Variety, White said, "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus." Earlier, while speaking to Deadline, White previously hinted that he'd want an Asia-set third season.
"I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun," he said.
The third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second was in Sicily.
The first season of "The White Lotus" debuted in July 2021 and became an immediate hit with both viewers and critics. The series ultimately racked up 20 Emmy nominations with 10 wins, including one for best limited or anthology series and wins for both Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett in the supporting actress and actor categories.
