The winning team

Right from their maiden collaboration on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to the latest blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, T-Series and Kartik Aaryan together zoom past Rs 100 crore mark. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has entered the prestigious 100-Crore Club as it amassed Rs 11.35 crores on day 9. Becoming the second film of producer and actor - Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan— to not only win massive admiration from the audiences across the globe but also ruling the box office with Net collection of Rs 109.92 crores.
