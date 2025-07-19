DT
The witches are back! Nicole Kidman shares first look from 'Practical Magic 2' set

The witches are back! Nicole Kidman shares first look from 'Practical Magic 2' set

'Practical Magic 2' is set to be released in theatres on September 18, 2026
ANI
Washington, Updated At : 12:04 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Photo: Instagram@nicolekidman via ANI
The witches from 'Practical Magic' are officially back. Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have begun shooting for 'Practical Magic 2,' the sequel to their 1998 cult classic.

Kidman took to her Instagram account on Friday to share an adorable BTS video from their first day on set. The video shows both stars together, bringing back their sisterly magic on screen.

Along with the video, the actress added a caption that read: "The witches are back Owens sisters' first day on set! #PracticalMagic."

The first film followed the story of Sally (played by Kidman) and Gillian Owens (played by Bullock), two sisters born into a family of witches who must deal with a family curse that causes the men they love to die. The original film was directed by Griffin Dunne, while the upcoming sequel is being directed by Susanne Bier.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman had earlier opened up about working with Bier on the sequel, stating that it felt like "the perfect triangle" for the trio to work together on the film.

"Sandy's worked with her, too, so the two of us were like, well, this is the perfect triangle because we all know each other so well, and to be able to work together on something that is fun and witchy," she said.

Fans will be happy to know that Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are returning as the Owens aunts. New members added to the cast include Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, and Solly McLeod.

The script for Practical Magic 2 has been co-written by Akiva Goldsman (who also co-wrote the 1998 film) and Georgia Pritchett. Both Bullock and Kidman are producers on the sequel, along with Denise Di Novi, who also produced the original.

'Practical Magic 2' is set to be released in theatres on September 18, 2026.

