Home / Entertainment / The Wrecking Crew at work!

The Wrecking Crew at work!

ANI
Updated At : 06:13 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have come together for an action-comedy film, The Wrecking Crew
Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have come together for an action-comedy film, The Wrecking Crew. The film is directed by Angel Manel Soto and written by Jonathan Tropper.

In this action comedy, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista) are forced to reunite after their father's mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface, and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way." Apart from the lead duo, the film also stars Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, with Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin.

While sharing the first look photos, Prime Video wrote, "Two brothers, Hawaii, and a whole lot of wrecking along the way. Here's your first look at The Wrecking Crew, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Coming January 28 to Prime Video." Bautista has come on board for Road House 2 to join Jake Gyllenhaal. The sequel will be directed by Heads of State filmmaker Ilya Naishuller.

The film is set to release on Prime Video on January 28, 2026.

