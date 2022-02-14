The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on February 14

Being number 14, you have a liking for different people, places and things. You like a variety of situations and thrive on diversity. The coming time will be very good for you. There is every indication that you will achieve your desires and be happy. In your business, you will make many contacts. Influential people will help you, should you need them. You will be shrewd in your dealings and amass a good amount of money. Extensive travel is on the cards for you. Be careful of your involvement with the opposite sex. An affair can damage your reputation. If you are in the export line, your business will flourish. If you are in service, this period ensures success provided you work hard. Your family life will be good. There will be peace and harmony. If you are a student or taking some competitive examinations, hard work will be the key to your success.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate masks

You share your birthday with Simon Pegg (February 14, 1970), who is an English actor, screenwriter and producer. He has co-written and starred in the Three Flavours Cornetto film trilogy: Shaun of the Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007), and The World’s End (2013). He also starred in the sci-fi film Paul (2011).