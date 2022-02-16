The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on FEBRUARY 16

The number 16 indicates that you love to uncover the hidden meanings in art and life. You see the deeper messages in movies, art, music and poetry. You like the company of nice people. The coming months will bring lots of happiness and success in your life after a long period. Exciting news is also around the corner. You are creative and work with full vigour. You have the tendency to work in a disciplined and systematic manner. Businessmen will do very well and get new contracts. It is better to avoid communication with strangers. Postpone major decisions regarding career and finances. Investments in stocks will continue to be profitable.

Positive colours: White & yellow

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate vegetables

You share your birthday with Shoma Anand (February 16, 1958, Mumbai), who has been a part of Bollywood since 1976. She starred in the films Jagir and Coolie during the 80s. She has played different roles on television. She will continue to entertain in the coming times.