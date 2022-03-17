The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 17
Number 17 makes you serious and philosophical. It symbolises determination, persistence and studiousness. You take care of your loved ones and protect them like a father. You maintain your relationships very well. However, you are expecting too much from your spouse or beloved. That creates problem in your relationship. Health will bloom. You will make money if you put your savings into conservative investments. A romantic encounter is apparent, but will be short lived. Enemies at work will become friends. Improve your writing, research and computer skills. Your career is about to reach new heights in the coming months.
Positive colours: Grey & blue
Select days: Tuesday & Wednesday
Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Emerald & blue sapphire
Charity on birthday: Donate wood for Holika.
You share your birthday with Saina Nehwal (March 17, 1990), who is the first Indian to win a medal in badminton at the Olympics. She was conferred the Padma Bhushan. Nehwal is a philanthropist. She will have a good career till 2025.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine
Describing it as a significant ruling, State Department Spok...
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
Please first take action to save your life: Prime Minister F...
Encourage Indian leaders to work closely with US to stand up against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: White House
Over the past two weeks, the Biden administration has shown ...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...