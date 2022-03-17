The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 17

Number 17 makes you serious and philosophical. It symbolises determination, persistence and studiousness. You take care of your loved ones and protect them like a father. You maintain your relationships very well. However, you are expecting too much from your spouse or beloved. That creates problem in your relationship. Health will bloom. You will make money if you put your savings into conservative investments. A romantic encounter is apparent, but will be short lived. Enemies at work will become friends. Improve your writing, research and computer skills. Your career is about to reach new heights in the coming months.

Positive colours: Grey & blue

Select days: Tuesday & Wednesday

Favourable numbers: 2, 4 & 8

Gems recommended: Emerald & blue sapphire

Charity on birthday: Donate wood for Holika.

You share your birthday with Saina Nehwal (March 17, 1990), who is the first Indian to win a medal in badminton at the Olympics. She was conferred the Padma Bhushan. Nehwal is a philanthropist. She will have a good career till 2025.