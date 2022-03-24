The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 24
The number six and Venus make you enthusiastic, loyal, charming, witty and helpful in nature. This year is sure to be full of joy and celebration for you. You will be surrounded by love, success and good fortune this year. Your generosity will prove to be more expensive than you hoped. You will be comfortable with your colleagues at work and earn a good name. You will be comfortable with finances and there will be a considerable increase in your bank balance. You will maintain sound health and this will keep you energetic. Luck will be with you all the time. Legal or property disputes will settle around the middle of the year. You are likely to enjoy outdoor activities.
Positive colours: White & cream
Select days: Thursday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald
Charity on birthday: Donate fruits
You share your birthday with Emraan Hashmi (March 24, 1979, Mumbai), who made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Footpath. He shot to fame with the movie Murder. He later appeared in films like Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Apne, Kalyug and Gangster.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...