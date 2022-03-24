The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 24

The number six and Venus make you enthusiastic, loyal, charming, witty and helpful in nature. This year is sure to be full of joy and celebration for you. You will be surrounded by love, success and good fortune this year. Your generosity will prove to be more expensive than you hoped. You will be comfortable with your colleagues at work and earn a good name. You will be comfortable with finances and there will be a considerable increase in your bank balance. You will maintain sound health and this will keep you energetic. Luck will be with you all the time. Legal or property disputes will settle around the middle of the year. You are likely to enjoy outdoor activities.

Positive colours: White & cream

Select days: Thursday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald

Charity on birthday: Donate fruits

You share your birthday with Emraan Hashmi (March 24, 1979, Mumbai), who made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Footpath. He shot to fame with the movie Murder. He later appeared in films like Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Apne, Kalyug and Gangster.