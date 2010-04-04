The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on March 28
The number one modifies your life-path by increasing your capability to function and succeed in the business world. This year is sure to be full of joy and celebration. You are sure to be surrounded by love, success and good fortune. Frequent short trips will keep you occupied. Pilgrimage or romantic journeys are quite possible. Work-related foreign travel is on the cards. Spending quality time with family will bring you peace of mind. Avoid overspending on entertainment and luxuries. It’s time you start feeling good about yourself. Maintain a healthy diet, drive carefully and keep your anger in check at all times. Enjoy a jovial atmosphere at work. You are likely to clear pending work.
Positive colours: Golden & brown
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Sandhya Mridul (March 28, 1975, Mumbai), actress who appears in Bollywood films and television. She is most known for her roles in the films Saathiya (2002) and Page 3 (2005). She was first runner-up on the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 2 (2007).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann
Shares a video message to this effect
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week
Total hike goes up to Rs 4-4.10 per litre
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired