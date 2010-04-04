The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on March 28

The number one modifies your life-path by increasing your capability to function and succeed in the business world. This year is sure to be full of joy and celebration. You are sure to be surrounded by love, success and good fortune. Frequent short trips will keep you occupied. Pilgrimage or romantic journeys are quite possible. Work-related foreign travel is on the cards. Spending quality time with family will bring you peace of mind. Avoid overspending on entertainment and luxuries. It’s time you start feeling good about yourself. Maintain a healthy diet, drive carefully and keep your anger in check at all times. Enjoy a jovial atmosphere at work. You are likely to clear pending work.

Positive colours: Golden & brown

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Sandhya Mridul (March 28, 1975, Mumbai), actress who appears in Bollywood films and television. She is most known for her roles in the films Saathiya (2002) and Page 3 (2005). She was first runner-up on the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 2 (2007).