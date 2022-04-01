The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 1

The number 1 symbolises the front-runner, pioneer, warrior, risk-taker, and daredevil. Your actions will be commendable and you will command much respect. Your confidence will be par excellence. Your social circle will also widen. Short distance travel will be rewarding. You will do something for the betterment of the family. You will get along very well with your partners. You will get the support of an elderly person. Minor health ailment is possible. Some auspicious function in the family will be held this year. Mother’s health will improve and siblings will get success in education or career. Family members will enjoy good health too. A property dispute is likely; solve it amicably.

Positive colours: Golden & cream

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate food

You share your birthday with Mahhi Vij (April 1, 1982, Delhi), who is a model and actress. She is known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013.