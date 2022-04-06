The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on April 6

Six is the most balanced of all numbers, but also contains within itself the greatest paradoxes. It is as if opposite tendencies are tenuously poised. During this period, you will command respect due to your accuracy in judgement. Your imagination will be excellent. Success is guaranteed in new ventures. Time is also suitable for romance. Your sense of creativity will be appreciated by others. Happiness will pervade in the family. Your friends and well-wishers will provide full support. This period will also bring you in the midst of famous people. A memorable journey is likely. In order to improve your concentration, practice meditation and yoga on a regular basis. Luck will mostly be by your side.

Positive colours: White and cream.

Select days: Thursday & Friday.

Favourable numbers: 5 and 6.

Gems recommended: Diamond & emerald.

Charity on birthday: Donate green cloth.

You share your birthday with Sanjay Suri (April 6, 1971, Srinagar), who is an actor and producer. He made his acting debut in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He got his big break with Jhankaar Beats in 2003. He is co-producer and actor in the film I Am.