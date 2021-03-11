The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on May 9
During the year, exercise moderation in all activities. Special attention should be given to diet. Weight gain can lead to serious issues later. Your talent for completing tasks and getting good results will continue. Your abilities will be further enhanced and imaginative powers will soar to an all-time high. This is a wonderful time to dance, write, paint, design and perform. Attaining star status in a creative field is quite possible. It is a year of healing for you. The atmosphere at work will be cordial. Office politics will be minor and manageable. Your savings will be above average. There will be expenses, but these will not get you into financial trouble.
Positive colours: Golden & white
Select days: Tuesday & Thursday
Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9
Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Mallika Sarabhai (May 9, 1954, Ahmedabad), who is the daughter of classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai and space scientist Vikram Sarabhai. Mallika is an accomplished dancer. She has also acted in the Hindi movies Himalay Se Ooncha and Sheesha.
