The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 10

The coming time will be good for your professional life, despite all the odds. Finances will be good and opportunities will surface after October. Expenses can increase due to social commitments. By mid-December, you will take your financial status to new heights with a crucial plan and a new way of thinking. Everything will go well, so no need to complain. New opportunities will give you a positive vision. If in a job, a change of place is on the cards. You will have to work-out a lot this year. Long-distance friendships are likely. Children will take most of your time; you will stay busy in planning their future.

Positive colours: Golden & cream

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral

Charity on birthday: Donate blood

You share your birthday with Hrishitaa Bhatt (May 10, 1981, Mumbai), who made her Bollywood debut with the film Asoka, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was also a part of the films Ab Tak Chhappan and Jigyaasa. According to her date of birth, 10, which represents the Sun, she will do well in the coming times.