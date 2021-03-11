The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on May 12
You need to be careful in handling your relationships. Do not make any decision without giving it much thought. Misunderstanding and bad mouthing will cause disharmony for many married couples. The first quarter of 2023 will be a little tough in terms of finance. You should cut down your expenses. But in the second half, you will receive financial benefits, especially from the government sector. Health will remain unstable. September will be a good month for you in every way, and you will be making good profit in business. Overall, 2023 is going to be a mixed year. You can expect respect from others and support from siblings and family members.
Positive colours: White, orange & purple
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7
Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate text books.
You share your birthday with Ssumier S Pasricha (May 12,1980, Delhi), who is an actor, singer and businessman. He has starred in movies, TV soaps and musicals. He is popularly known for his character ‘Pammi Aunty’ and has created videos with the same. He also acted in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent
The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Devender Nara...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
P Chidambaram hits back at Kiren Rijiju over sedition law, says Law Minister has no authority to draw any ‘arbitrary Lakshman rekha’
Congress hails the Supreme Court's decision to put the sedit...
Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
The passenger-turned-pilot makes a safe landing