The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 12

You need to be careful in handling your relationships. Do not make any decision without giving it much thought. Misunderstanding and bad mouthing will cause disharmony for many married couples. The first quarter of 2023 will be a little tough in terms of finance. You should cut down your expenses. But in the second half, you will receive financial benefits, especially from the government sector. Health will remain unstable. September will be a good month for you in every way, and you will be making good profit in business. Overall, 2023 is going to be a mixed year. You can expect respect from others and support from siblings and family members.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate text books.

You share your birthday with Ssumier S Pasricha (May 12,1980, Delhi), who is an actor, singer and businessman. He has starred in movies, TV soaps and musicals. He is popularly known for his character ‘Pammi Aunty’ and has created videos with the same. He also acted in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.