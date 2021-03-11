The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 14

It will be easy for you to receive and spread love and affection. You will be charming and popular. A favourable time for creative people. In October, stars will bring opportunities for increased wealth and prosperity. New adventures will expand your horizon and broaden your outlook. This is a period for spiritual and religious growth. However, take care not to become too confident and extravagant during the Jupiter retrograde. The year will prove to be quite eventful for people born before 1980. You’ll have to stay focused to stay clear of troubles. If you have been trying to figure out what to do now that your life is settling down, reach out to those around you.

Positive colours: Green & turquoise

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate blue detergent.

You share your birthday with Manushi Chhillar (May 14, 1997), who is an actress. She was the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant and went on to become the sixth representative from India to be crowned Miss World. She will make her film debut in the upcoming film Prithviraj.