The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on May 14
It will be easy for you to receive and spread love and affection. You will be charming and popular. A favourable time for creative people. In October, stars will bring opportunities for increased wealth and prosperity. New adventures will expand your horizon and broaden your outlook. This is a period for spiritual and religious growth. However, take care not to become too confident and extravagant during the Jupiter retrograde. The year will prove to be quite eventful for people born before 1980. You’ll have to stay focused to stay clear of troubles. If you have been trying to figure out what to do now that your life is settling down, reach out to those around you.
Positive colours: Green & turquoise
Select days: Wednesday & Friday
Favourable numbers: 5 & 6
Gems recommended: Emerald & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate blue detergent.
You share your birthday with Manushi Chhillar (May 14, 1997), who is an actress. She was the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant and went on to become the sixth representative from India to be crowned Miss World. She will make her film debut in the upcoming film Prithviraj.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag
Senior PSPCL officials have rushed there
Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up
Absconding owner of building resided on top floor
3 policemen killed in firing by miscreants in MP’s Guna; CM to hold emergency meeting over incident
The incident occurs under the jurisdiction of Aron police st...