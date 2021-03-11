The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 30

Stability, higher productivity and good relations with management are expected on the professional front. Certain career opportunities are likely to come your way in the middle of the year. Consider the pros and cons before making a change. Unexpected expenses are on the cards and that can give you stress. You’ll be generous and you’ll be able to acquire everyone’s respect. You’ll find a way to link pleasure with utility and will have a wonderful vacation with your partner. Don’t be controlled by your negative side and remain firm in your principles. A close friend will give you sound advice which will be helpful in dealing with problems you have in your relationship.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple

Select days: Sunday & Monday

Favourable numbers: 1,4,2 & 7

Gems recommended: Red coral & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate ice cream to poor children.

You share your birthday with Paresh Rawal (May 30, 1950, Ahmedabad), who is a Bollywood actor. He is known for films like Hera Pheri OMG: Oh My God! He will continue to entertain the public through cinema.