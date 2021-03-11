The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on June 1

Your birth number indicates that you fall in love easily but take a lot of time to seek your life partner. If you take a hurried decision, there are chances of things going wrong. Important changes regarding your health may occur at the ages of 19, 28, 37 and 55. It is important to be cautious during the months of January, October and December. You are likely to hold an important position in the government, wielding authority and power. Alternatively, you will be employed by a big business house. Your career will gain full speed. But your declining health can slow down that pace. If you are planning to sell or buy expensive items like vehicles or property, then this period is not favourable.

Positive colours: White, orange & purple.

Select days: Monday and Sunday.

Favourable numbers: 1, 4, 2 & 7.

Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & red coral.

Charity on birthday: Donate medicinal plants or medicines.

You share your birthday with R Madhavan (June 1, 1970, Jamshedpur), who is a Bollywood actor, writer, director, and producer. His notable films are Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Tanu Weds Manu, Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots. Madhavan will have a successful stint till 2024.