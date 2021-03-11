The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on June 10
Try to be calm and secretive; do not reveal your plans to anyone. If you focus well, you’ll be able to work faster than usual. You will be dynamic and highly professional. Do not become too alarmed if you have not scored a good rank in recent entrance tests. Look for other options or repeat the exam. Fun gatherings and social exposure is likely. Finances will not be very good. A person in a position of power will be helpful. Poetry and literary gatherings will hold your interest this year. Do not indulge in arguments with anyone; it is better to avoid than get into a tangle. Children will present you with big moments of happiness, so make the most of your time with them. Your love life will be good.
Positive colours: Golden & red
Select days: Sunday & Monday
Favourable numbers: 1, 4 & 7
Gems recommended: Yellow sapphire & ruby
Charity on birthday: Donate food
You share your birthday with Mika Singh (June 10, 1977, Durgapur), singer who shot to fame with his maiden album Sawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag. He has many songs to his credit, including Bas Ek King, Mauja Hi Mauja, Ibn-e-Batuta and Dhanno.
