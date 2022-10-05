The Year ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on October 5

Health should be given priority. Investment in antiques and jewellery will bring prosperity. It’s a favourable period for domestic matters. Your cordial relationships at work place will make your life easier. Share the workload, share a laugh. Saturn smiles at you and makes sure that you achieve your goals. It’s a good year for communications. Some avenues of unnecessary spending are likely to open up and hence you have to take steps to curb your expenditure. Investments made earlier will bring profits. Avoid any sale or purchase of property. You are in for an exciting ride. Being bold is perfect since you are ready to stand up and get noticed. This is a great time to open up your heart.

Positive colours: Green & blue

Select days: Wednesday & Friday

Favourable numbers: 5 & 6

Gems recommended: Onyx & ruby

Charity on birthday: Donate green vegetables.

You share your birthday with Anuj Sachdeva (October 5, 1986), who is an actor. Sachdeva has worked in films and TV shows. He participated in the reality show MTV Roadies in 2005. Sachdeva is known for his role of Amrit in Sabki Laadli Bebo. He has acted in films such as Hawaa Hawaai, Love Shagun and two Punjabi films; Haani and Police in Pollywood.