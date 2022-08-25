ONE-TO-ONE

‘There is no shortcut’

Shaily Priya Pandey will be playing the female lead in Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se. The actress talks about the show & her character

Tell us about your background.

I was born in Patna and raised in different cities like Lucknow, Chandigarh and Delhi. I completed my graduation from Delhi University and I was also into performing arts in my school and college days.

How and when did you decide to pursue acting as a career?

Since childhood I have been into performing arts. But my family wanted me to pursue an academic course as I was brilliant in studies. When I expressed my desire to act, they let me take a risk for two or three years and prove myself.

Have you done any professional course in acting?

When I was in Delhi University, I enrolled myself for a course in Shri Ram Centre of Performing Arts. I somehow managed to attend both college and acting school.

Tell us about your role in the upcoming show, Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se.

I play Shraddha, who tries to keep her family together. Shraddha is a soft natured girl. I had to unlearn many things from my past roles in order to get into the skin of this character.

Give us some insight about the show.

It’s a story of two sisters. Shraddha is the elder one, who shoulders all the responsibilities. She is sorted and financially stable whereas the younger one, Kirti, is completely opposite. She is vivacious and irresponsible.

Which character is closest to your heart?

My role in Queens Hai Hum because it was my debut show. And if that wouldn’t have happened, I wouldn’t have been here today.

Does shooting for TV shows become hectic?

Yes, it is very hectic because the location we are shooting in right now is far from my place. I have to leave my house early in the morning and then I reach home late at night. After all that, you also have to work out to look good on screen.

Do you have any plans to act in films or web shows?

Yes definitely. After Pavitraa got over I had plans to shift to OTT and films. Also, I had got a few calls from the South Indian industry. But then due to some personal issues it didn’t work out.

Any one talent of yours that people aren’t aware of?

I know Arabic and Urdu.

What’s your fitness mantra?

Getting involved in yourself to know what works best for you.

