There is one thing common to Gadar 2 and Pathaan –Manish Wadhwa. As he basks in the glory of the twin hits, the actor reveals how playing the villain came naturally to him

Actor Manish Wadhwa is currently riding the wave of success. Audiences have stepped back into cinema halls, rather thronged to see Gadar 2. Little before that, it was Pathaan that sent the house full boards up! The two blockbusters, and the connecting link — Manish Wadhwa — the actor who plays a Pakistani general in both these over-the-top actioners.

Humble and jovial, Manish laughs out loud at the compliments coming his way, “The universe is writing its own screenplay; it was in my fate to be associated with these two megahits.” While he in no way accepts to be the lucky mascot for both Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol, he credits them for giving a boost to his career. “Both of them are big stars with a massive fan-following. If anything, I am grateful to them to have given an impetus to my career,” says Wadhwa. He is also extremely grateful to the audience for accepting him in varied roles, “I am so grateful that the audience has accepted me in different roles.”

In fact, his first stage role was that of a daaku with veteran actor, late Vivek Shauq. “Right from my childhood, I knew I was going to be an actor,” shares Manish, who spent considerable years of growing up in Ambala and Chandigarh. “My first stage assignment was given to me by Vivek Shauq, a known figure in theatre and acting circles. I essayed the role of a daaku, and decades later I am still playing the villain,” he says.

Playing Pakistani generals in one film after another didn’t pose any challenge. Set in two different time periods, each was starkly different from the other. “Yes, both these characters are Pakistani generals and their aim is the same — to destroy India. But both are absolutely different.” While General Qadir in Pathaan is a 2023 Instagram-savvy baddie; Major General Hamid Iqbal in Gadar 2 is a man frozen in the 70s. “I had a blast working with Siddharth Anand, he is an institution in himself. Anil Sharma ji has his own school of filmmaking. Both the directors give their actors the freedom to interpret a role and follow their instinct, but in very distinctive way.”

Mumbai has been his home for long, but Manish hasn’t forgotten his school days in Shishu Niketan and Manav Mangal School in Chandigarh. “I miss the amazing food, the wide clean roads and most of all the time a family could enjoy together.” Ask him about ups and downs in Mumbai, and he says, “There are only highs; we complain about traffic a lot here, but where hasn’t the traffic gotten worse? It is my karmabhumi and all that I am is because of this city.”

In fact, life has come a full circle for Manish. His father, an ex-Air Force officer, left Ambala and moved to Mumbai to make it big in films, and has a few serials, and a film, as a director to his credit. Manish chose acting and is going steady for more than three decades. He’s been best known for his roles of Chanakya in Chandragupta Maurya, Kans in Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Amal Nanda/Dansh in Hero – Gayab Mode On. Now his son, Ashrit Wadhwa, is a young director, who has to his credit a web series and a film. “He is a young boy, all of 21, and raring to go,” says the proud father.

Of course Manish has many projects lined up, but right now he’s happy riding the success wave of Gadar 2.

