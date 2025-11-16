DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / 'There was a ton of negativity': Lady Gaga on handling reviews of 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Released in 2024, the film was a sequel to Todd Phillips' 'Joker'

PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 12:51 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film Joker: Folie A Deux in London. AP/PTI file
Renowned singer-actor Lady Gaga recalled getting negative reviews for her film "Joker: Folie a Deux" and said the situation got so "unhinged" that she would just laugh it off.

Released in 2024, the film was a sequel to Todd Phillips' "Joker". Gaga essayed the role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprised his Academy Award-winning role of Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, from the 2019 movie.

The film received a largely negative response from critics and audiences.

"There was a ton of negativity around 'Joker'. And I think I was feeling artistically rebellious at the time...I wasn't, like, unfazed. It's funny, I'm almost nervous to share my reaction. But the truth is, when it first started happening, I started laughing. Because it was just getting so unhinged," she told Rolling Stone in an interview.

Despite her initial reaction, the actor admitted she did work hard on her character, "When it takes a while for something to kind of dissipate, that can be a little bit more painful. Only because I put a lot of myself into it."

Contrary to the sequel, the first film was a massive success at the box office and grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide with its collection.

"Joker: Folie a Deux" also starred Connor Storrie in pivotal role.

