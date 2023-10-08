‘There’s love and conflict’

What did you think when you heard the title of the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

There are some things that we hold in our heart but never speak out loud. It’s important in relationships to be transparent with each other.

Can you tell us about your character in the show and what drew you to this role?

Mrunal is a super ambitious girl. Mrunal and I have some similarities which made me take up this role. I love drama and so does Mrunal. But there are some stark differences in my reel persona, for instance, how I like to live. I can’t wait for the audience to see it.

Garvita Sadhwani

How do you think the audience will connect with the themes explored in the show?

They will definitely love the family dynamics because there’s a lot of love but not to forget, Jahan pyaar hai wahan takraar hai (Where there is love there’s also conflict). The wow factor is how the two families in the show are different like chalk and cheese. It would be interesting to see whether they like the simplicity of the Karmarkars or the oomph of the Malhotras.

How’s it working with Rajan Shahi and Director’s Kut Productions (DKP)?

I cannot thank Rajan sir and the DKP team enough for allowing me to be a part of this show. It’s a dream to be associated with the best in TV business and to learn something new every day. They are the most humble and generous people. Yeh rishta ab sada bana rahe (May this relationship last forever).

What is the secret of a good performance?

The secret to delivering a good performance as an actor encompasses several elements. Firstly, cultivating a positive and collaborative atmosphere on the set is crucial. Secondly, maintaining a positive attitude is essential.

What changes have you noted in the entertainment industry over the years?

A lot of things have changed, some for the better, but there’s downside of change as well. But one needs to accommodate with the changing times. As they say, change is the only constant.

If you had to sum up the show in a hashtag, what would it be?

#PyaarAndTakraar