'They can keep their silly Oscar': Kangana Ranaut confident that ‘Emergency’ will win National Award

‘Emergency’ directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut, is a historical drama based on 1975 Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film features Ranaut in the lead role, portraying Gandhi’s controversial tenure and the socio-political turmoil of that era.

The movie is trending on top since its release on Netflix.

Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ has been receiving polarising reactions, and Kangana has been sharing the positive reviews on her Instagram and X handles.

A fan, impressed by the movie, expressed in her X post, “#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from #india @KanganaTeam what a film!”

Reposting the X post on her Instagram stories, she said, “But America wouldn’t like to acknowledge it’s real face, how they bully, supress and arm twist developing nations, it’s been exposed in #emergency They can keep their silly Oscar we have National Awards.”

Kangana Ranaut has expressed confidence that ‘Emergency’ will win a National award.