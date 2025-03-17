DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / 'They can keep their silly Oscar': Kangana Ranaut confident that ‘Emergency’ will win National Award

'They can keep their silly Oscar': Kangana Ranaut confident that ‘Emergency’ will win National Award

Actor-Director rejects the Oscar suggestion
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:20 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Instagram@kanganaranaut
Advertisement

‘Emergency’ directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut, is a historical drama based on 1975 Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film features Ranaut in the lead role, portraying Gandhi’s controversial tenure and the socio-political turmoil of that era.

The movie is trending on top since its release on Netflix.

Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ has been receiving polarising reactions, and Kangana has been sharing the positive reviews on her Instagram and X handles.

Advertisement

A fan, impressed by the movie, expressed in her X post, “#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from #india @KanganaTeam what a film!”

Advertisement

Reposting the X post on her Instagram stories, she said, “But America wouldn’t like to acknowledge it’s real face, how they bully, supress and arm twist developing nations, it’s been exposed in #emergency They can keep their silly Oscar we have National Awards.”

Kangana Ranaut has expressed confidence that ‘Emergency’ will win a National award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper