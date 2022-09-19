This habit of Shah Rukh Khan during house parties annoys wife Gauri Khan

Mumbai, September 19

In the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7, Gauri Khan, who will be seen gracing the show after 17 years, will be revealing some annoying habits of her actor husband Shah Rukh Khan.

She will be accompanied by her friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Gauri spills some beans on how Shah Rukh is always seeing off the guests to their cars when they are having a party at their house.

Karan Johar shares that during their home parties, Shah Rukh as a gracious host, always walks a guest to their car.

Gauri reveals how this 'precious' habit of her husband sometimes annoys her.

"He is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes, I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!" vents Gauri.

'Koffee With Karan' airs on Disney+ Hotstar. IANS

#Karan Johar #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan