This Independence Day, here are a few places in City Beautiful steeped in history and patriotism that are worth a visit

Puneet Kaur Thind

Independence Day is not just a holiday; it’s an opportunity to connect with our nation’s history, values and aspirations. One of the most meaningful ways to mark this occasion is by visiting places that are steeped in history. Chandigarh, known for its planned architecture and cultural heritage, offers several such locations. Here’s checking out a few.

Air Force Heritage Centre

Flying high

India’s first-ever Air Force Heritage Centre is located at Sector 18, Chandigarh. The place, now open to public, offers a captivating journey through India’s aviation history. Showcasing vintage aircraft, artifacts and interactive exhibits, it pays a tribute to the Indian Air Force’s achievements. Another fun fact about this Centre is that it allows visitors to experience the thrill of flying aircrafts with the help of simulators and get a taste of what it’s like to be a pilot. Inaugurated by the Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, the Centre is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The entry ticket is Rs 50.

National Gallery of Portraits

Rare legacy

Opened in 1977, the National Gallery of Portraits in Sector 17 is a captivating tribute to India’s iconic leaders. Showcasing a diverse collection of portraits, busts, sculpture, images, prints of rare documents, photos and paintings, it immortalises the visionaries who shaped the nation during India’s struggle for Independence. Through artistry and detail, the gallery captures the essence of these luminaries, allowing visitors to connect with their legacies. The National Gallery of Portraits is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. There is no entry fee.

Etched in stone

War Memorial

India’s largest post-Independence war memorial with 8459 names of deceased soldiers from the Army, Navy and Air Force is located in the Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3. The names of the fallen heroes are etched in stone, serving as a perpetual reminder of their unwavering commitment. The walls of the memorial are made from pink sandstone.