Actor-director Denzel Washington received an honourary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Washington received the award for his career achievement acknowledgement on Monday, ahead of the premiere of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest. Washington said it was “a total surprise” for him. “This is a total surprise for me, so I’m emotional. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again, brother from another mother, and to be here once again in Cannes,” he said.

