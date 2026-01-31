DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Entertainment / 'This is unfair': Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj reacts to singer Arijit Singh's retirement

Uploads video from his latest jamming session with the singer for his next song in 'O'Romeo' on his Instagram handle

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:26 PM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Singer Arijit Singh performs at an event. PTI file
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared a note on his social media and asked acclaimed singer Arijit Singh, who recently announced his retirement from playback singing, to reconsider his decision, and called his announcement "unfair" and "unacceptable".

Bhardwaj uploaded a video from his latest jamming session with Singh for his next song in "O'Romeo", supposedly titled "Ishq Ka Fever" on his Instagram handle on Friday.

The film features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and is set to release in theatres on February 13.

The filmmaker, who has worked with the singer in several projects, said he was unaware of his decision.

"Hey Arijit.. Till a few days back, while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video), I didn't know that this would be one of my last film songs with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas It's unacceptable,” Bhardwaj wrote in the post.

Singh announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this week, with a lengthy post on his Instagram handle.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote.

