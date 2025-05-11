This Mother’s Day, we celebrate the soulful bond between stars and their forever cheerleaders—their supermoms

Before the lights, camera, and applause…there was a soft lullaby, a lunchbox packed with love and a hug that made everything okay.

Whether it was calming pre-audition nerves, praying through their failures, or cheering the loudest at their wins, these moms have been the wind beneath their wings.

In this heartwarming tribute, celebrities open up about the women who shaped their hearts, before they shaped their destinies.

Grain of truth

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor & Urmil Kapoor

For India’s beloved Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the true magic of cooking began with his mother's gentle hands.

"Everything I know about cooking with heart, I learnt from her. Her food was never fancy—just soulful, honest and full of love, just like her."

It’s Sanjeev's humility, however, that his mom Urmil gushes about.

"From his little feet running around my kitchen to the man the world admires—his loving heart hasn’t changed."

So proud!

Ms Malini & Manjulika Agarwal

India’s OG digital creator Malini Agarwal lights up while speaking of her mom. “She still takes my photos at events and beams with pride when fans spot me. She knows I have a sore throat before I even say a word!"

Her mother Manjulika reflects, “She’s so famous now, but to me, she’s still that little girl who believed she could go to the moon— and did.”

My warrior

Taha Shah Badussha & Mahnaz Sikkander Badusha

Heeramandi breakout star and OTT sensation Taha Shah Badussha gets candid on how his mom has been his North Star.

“As a single parent in a foreign land, she didn’t just raise me—she built empires in silence. Working under the scorching sun, breaking glass ceilings with calloused hands. She’s my warrior and my greatest inspiration.”

While for mom Mahnaz, it's Taha's thoughtfulness that steals the show.

"Today, he might be a heartthrob, but what I truly cherish is his kind heart. Whether it’s a co-star or a crew member, he treats everyone with gentleness and respect. Watching him grow into such a thoughtful human being is my biggest blessing," she smiles.

Life’s anchor

Nitanshi Goel & Rashi Goel

Nitanshi Goel, of Laapataa Ladies fame, may have won millions of hearts, but behind the spotlight stands her hero—her mother.

“Every time I’m nervous, it’s her presence that steadies me. She’s my anchor—and the rajma-chawal I crave when nothing else feels right.”

Mom Rashi Goel adds, “She’s grown up in front of the camera, but to me, she’ll always be the three-year-old reciting film dialogues with a sparkle in her eyes.”

Upma over cake

Shivesh Bhatia & Anju Bhatia

Celebrated baker Shivesh Bhatia may be the dessert darling of millions, but at home, he’s still the boy who lights up at the sight of his mom’s upma.

“Even when I’m swamped with shoots, she checks if I’ve eaten,” he smiles.

Anju adds warmly, “He may be a successful baker, but I still see a curious little boy who once stirred cake batter beside me.”

Driving force

Samantha Kochhar & Blossom Kochhar

Samantha Kochhar, MD of the Blossom Kochhar Group, calls mom Blossom her compass.

"She’s soft yet unshakably strong. In every pivotal moment of my life—whether I was starting a career or becoming a mother— she held me like only she can.”

Samantha's mom and India's pioneer Aromatherapist Blossom Kochhar adds, “People see a powerful woman in Samantha. But I see an artist playing with clay and colours."

The endearing bonds between these stars and their moms affirm that behind every shining light is a mother who lit the first spark.

And as you read this, get ready to laugh, tear up, and maybe text your mom a long overdue “I love you.”