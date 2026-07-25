Priyanka Chopra, Vijay Varma, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Vir Das and several other celebrities took to social media on Saturday to react to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, with many dedicating the moment to students who had been protesting for weeks.

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Leading the chorus was Priyanka Chopra, who reshared the resignation news on her Instagram Stories with clapping, heart and raised-hands emojis, commenting, "This one is for you, Gen Z."

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Vaani Kapoor also saluted the students, posting, "For every student who kept pushing, kept questioning, and kept hoping... this moment is for you."

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Comedian, actor Vir Das shared multiple Instagram Stories, including videos of celebrations at Jantar Mantar and the news of Pradhan's resignation.

Vijay Varma added a touch of humour, posting Pradhan's photograph with the caption, "Accha chalta hoon... duaaon mein yaad rakhna ("I'll take my leave now... keep me in your prayers")," referencing the popular Bollywood song lyric.

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Tahira Kashyap highlighted the significance of student voices, writing, "Students are the future and they pretty much are the present."

Comedian Samay Raina, rapper Raftaar, and actors Akansha Ranjan and Sanya Malhotra also joined the conversation, sharing their reactions on Instagram Stories soon after the news broke.

The flurry of celebrity posts reflected widespread support for the student movement, with many framing the resignation as a moment that belonged to Gen Z and the young people who continued to question, protest and demand accountability.