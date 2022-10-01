This weekend, Shehnaaz Gill brings her version of 'Jo bheji thi duaa', asks what should she sing next: Watch

ANI

Mumbai, October 1

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill dropped a singing video on Saturday, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz treated fans by singing the Bollywood track 'Jo bheji thi duaa' from the movie 'Shanghai' in her melodious voice.

In the video, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor was seen wearing an oversized printed t-shirt and was lost while singing.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Good weekend to everyone! With this, I'll be doing a what I should sing next?" As soon as the video was shared, fans bombarded the comment section with love and affection and praised her voice.

One of the fans wrote, "so soothing."

Another fan dropped a comment, "Wow amezing voice and song love u sana."

"Love you shehnaaz. rabb thonu bohot tarakkiyan bakshe," another fan wrote.

Watch her sing:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend.

She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019.

Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

