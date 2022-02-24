This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will celebrate the Nadiadwala Special episode in the presence of Sajid Nadiadwala and Wardha Khan, along with Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahaan Shetty, who have all been launched under the banner—Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This special episode will give a befitting tribute to the remarkable 67-year-old journey of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

When asked by Kapil Sharma on how Sajid Nadiadwala feels as a part of something that celebrates his legacy, he said, “I treat this show like my own because I was the one who recommended Archana Puran Singh, followed by Sumona Chakravarti, and now Krushna Abhishek as well as Sudesh Lehri. I would also like to announce that we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months.”

#kapil sharma