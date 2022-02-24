This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will celebrate the Nadiadwala Special episode in the presence of Sajid Nadiadwala and Wardha Khan, along with Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahaan Shetty, who have all been launched under the banner—Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This special episode will give a befitting tribute to the remarkable 67-year-old journey of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
When asked by Kapil Sharma on how Sajid Nadiadwala feels as a part of something that celebrates his legacy, he said, “I treat this show like my own because I was the one who recommended Archana Puran Singh, followed by Sumona Chakravarti, and now Krushna Abhishek as well as Sudesh Lehri. I would also like to announce that we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...