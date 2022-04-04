This what Mika Singh, who is all set for a swayamvar, wants in a woman

Mona

Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag hit-maker Mika Singh might carry the image of a cool dude, but at home he's the obedient, sincere man who dares not be brash in front of the elders, including his brother Daler Mehndi.

Forever a bachelor, he's ready to test the waters of domesticity with Star Bharat's reality show Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti.

In Chandigarh, to attend his friend's birthday party, and a private performance, the singer is looking forward to have girls from Chandigarh participating in the show.

What exactly is he looking for in his future partner? "Someone intelligent, who is rooted and knows our culture, whatever she wears - western or ethnic is her choice, but she should know where we come from," says the self-professed desi munda. "Ours is a very desi family. I could never take a girl home and say to Daler bhaaji - she's my friend."

Mika, who has been a part of reality shows as a judge or guest, the singer wanted to pick something different. A swayamvar was something he had never tried earlier.

While his family is still unsure, as much as he is, it's time to take the chance. "When I broached the subject with Daler bhaaji, he was like 'we have been asking you to get married up for last 20 years, now you make us go through this', but then he relented finally!"

Much in love with music, that he deems parallel to God, Mika offers, "Even to reach God, music is the way."

And with each project he wants to explore something new. Be it Ye Ganpat Chal Daru La, Tainu Mai Love Karda or Mauja Hi Mauja, Mika looks for a different flavour each time. "I strive to ensure that I have a song for every situation—love, romance, peppy or sad."

With two famous singers in the same family, it is indeed a matter of pride for him. "Daler bhaaji is such a hit, and I am fortunate enough to have received so much love. We started the trend that singers are as much a celebrity as any actor. We get invited to TV shows, can hold a swayamvar, got independent music the space it deserves."

Mika's fans are around the globe, he loves to listen to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Ghulam Ali, Jagjit Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gurdas Maan, Kuldeep Manak and more.

While he's been a part of reality shows, he says not all winners can sustain their fame. "Most people don't want to work hard," says Mika in the initial days of his career sang for Rs 50 or Rs 75 per gig.

Mika, who sang Assi Jithe Jaavan Ge Gaddi Moudan Ge for Punjabi film Dharti, is open to more such songs. "I want to sing my kind of numbers. My songs are full of attitude but they are not against law or our culture. Neither have I seen as much violence or nasha in Punjab as I hear in Punjabi songs."

Doing a couple of numbers, one of them with AR Rahman, Mika is happy living life king size!