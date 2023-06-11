Through the lens’ eye

Mona

When Malad boy Sandeep Modi decided that instead of engineering plastic and polymer that he was trained for, he is going to engineer ‘human emotions’ and tell stories, his family was in for a huge surprise. To learn the language of cinema, Modi assisted directors, took up odd jobs available on film sets, including transportation, did wedding photography just to be able to operate the camera and assisted many, many directors. As he awaits, along with the viewers, the second season of The Night Manager, he claims, “I have already paid my pound of flesh”, and rightly so.

A year in Film and Television Institute of India, Pune was another step towards becoming a director, and recognition came rather fast. A National Award for a short film Best Friends Forever in 2016 and international accolades for Chumbak. Aarya that he created and directed along with Ram Madhvani, bagged an International Emmy nomination. The response to The Night Manager brought along lots of joy, love and respect, and as the series’ sequel gears up for release, Sandeep labels it a bitter-sweet feeling. “For us The Night Manager was one unit, we divided it in two parts for viewers’ experience. Now as part two is going to be out, I hope it’s as emotionally satisfying a journey for the viewers as it was for me.”

The Night Manager was rather long journey for Sandeep Modi, which took about three years. “Adapting the story, putting together cast and crew from world over it was an invigorating process,” he admits. Considering Aarya too was an adaption, what are the challenges here vis-à-vis building something from scratch? “Creating something afresh is certainly more enriching and invigorating and more challenging. But there is a certain joy in adapting a structure and giving it a treatment that comes from your worldview. For both Aarya and The Night Manager I saw scope to tell the story again in an Indian setting.”

The Night Manager offers a peep into the lush world of money and Sandeep loved creating it. “We had the opportunity to show the very middle class world of a RAW agent and that of a rich tycoon who lived in an island of his own. We took pains to not only make it look lavish and today the audience can see, smell and hear that an effort has been made. This rich world paid us rich dividends,” he laughs.

Just a beginning, Sandeep considers it to be. In fact, his National Award isn’t proudly displayed amongst other honours on his desk. “Such a huge honour so early, it could go into the head you see, so I tucked it securely away as there is a long way ahead yet,” says the man who is hoping to take another story very close to his heart along with Dharma Productions on to the floors soon. With plenty of his friends calling Chandigarh home, he is jealous of city folks, “You guys not only get to live in the country’s finest city but also such proximity to hills,” he quips.

The Night Manager Part 2 streams from June 30 on Disney+Hotstar.