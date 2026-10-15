Throwback to 70s: Pero opens Lakme Fashion Week 2026 with Barbie-inspired looks

The '70s seemed to be back on the runway as Pero opened Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in New Delhi on October 14, with a show that was full of retro styling, playful colours and a fun take on dressing up.

The designer label unveiled its Spring Summer 2027 collection, Dream Dress-Up, alongside its global collaboration with Barbie.

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Held at Taj Palace, the showcase brought together Pero's handcrafted designs and Barbie's colourful world. From bows, lace and crochet to playful prints and plenty of pink, the collection carried a distinct vintage mood, giving the show a fun, throwback feel.

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The collection centred on the idea that getting dressed should be about personal choice rather than following rules. The looks moved between different moods and styles, mixing feminine details with more masculine elements and pairing textures in the most unexpected ways. Relaxed silhouettes and layered designs also gave the outfits an easy, free-flowing feel.

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Handcrafted details remained a key part of Petro's Spring Summer 2027 collection. Crochet, lace, bows and playful prints featured across the looks, while the use of pink brought Barbie's signature colour into the designer's world. Rather than limiting the colour to a particular style or identity, the collection treated it as something anyone could wear.

For designer Aneeth Arora, the collaboration was a way to bring together Pero's love for craft and colour with Barbie's spirit of imagination.

Speaking about the collection, Arora said Barbie stood for the freedom to “dream beyond what is expected” and experiment with different identities. She added, “I have always believed that clothes should leave space for curiosity, joy and individuality, rather than tell us who we should be.” — ANI