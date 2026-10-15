DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Throwback to 70s: Pero opens Lakme Fashion Week 2026 with Barbie-inspired looks

Throwback to 70s: Pero opens Lakme Fashion Week 2026 with Barbie-inspired looks

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
New Delhi, Oct 15 (ANI): Models walk the ramp showcasing Pero's collection presented by Tira during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Advertisement

The '70s seemed to be back on the runway as Pero opened Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in New Delhi on October 14, with a show that was full of retro styling, playful colours and a fun take on dressing up.

The designer label unveiled its Spring Summer 2027 collection, Dream Dress-Up, alongside its global collaboration with Barbie.

Advertisement

Held at Taj Palace, the showcase brought together Pero's handcrafted designs and Barbie's colourful world. From bows, lace and crochet to playful prints and plenty of pink, the collection carried a distinct vintage mood, giving the show a fun, throwback feel.

Advertisement

The collection centred on the idea that getting dressed should be about personal choice rather than following rules. The looks moved between different moods and styles, mixing feminine details with more masculine elements and pairing textures in the most unexpected ways. Relaxed silhouettes and layered designs also gave the outfits an easy, free-flowing feel.

Advertisement

Handcrafted details remained a key part of Petro's Spring Summer 2027 collection. Crochet, lace, bows and playful prints featured across the looks, while the use of pink brought Barbie's signature colour into the designer's world. Rather than limiting the colour to a particular style or identity, the collection treated it as something anyone could wear.

For designer Aneeth Arora, the collaboration was a way to bring together Pero's love for craft and colour with Barbie's spirit of imagination.

Speaking about the collection, Arora said Barbie stood for the freedom to “dream beyond what is expected” and experiment with different identities. She added, “I have always believed that clothes should leave space for curiosity, joy and individuality, rather than tell us who we should be.” — ANI

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts