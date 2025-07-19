The tickets for the upcoming film The Odyssey from the acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan were sold out in minutes after going live for the first screening shows, a year before its release.

Featuring a star-studded cast comprising Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron, the film is slated to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026.

IMAX shared the news of the pre-sale of the tickets for the first screenings on Thursday, on its official Instagram handle.

The post featured the schedule of the first screenings.

"Get tickets now to experience the first IMAX 70mm screenings of #TheOdysseyMovie - A film by Christopher Nolan. In theatres 7 17 2026. Link in Bio," read the caption.

According to reports, the July 17-19 weekend and preview showings have been entirely sold out at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City, the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, and the Regal Irvine Spectrum in Orange County.

The project is an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem "Odyssey" by Homer.

Homer's Odyssey follows Odysseus, who spends years travelling back home from the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his journey.

Nolan's film is not the first adaptation of the epic. It has previously been adapted in the 1954 movie Ulysses. Directed by Mario Camerini, the film starred Kirk Douglas.

Coen Brothers' 2000 directorial O Brother, Where Art Thou? was also based on Odyssey.