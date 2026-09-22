Tiffany Trump channels desi Barbie in traditional attire by Manish Malhotra during Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi appearance

Tiffany Trump's lehenga moment has taken over Indian fashion's radar. At the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai, US President Donald Trump's daughter turned heads in a custom pastel lime-green Manish Malhotra lehenga, paired with a coral-pink organza dupatta, pearl jewellery and soft glam makeup. The color combination — cool lime against warm coral — was a standout against the traditional festival backdrop, and quickly became the most-talked-about look of the event.

Advertisement

Husband Michael Boulos complemented her in a saffron-orange embroidered sherwani, rounding out the couple's coordinated palette. Tiffany posted the pictures herself with a simple caption: "India, with love."

Advertisement

The comments section did the rest. "Desi girl," wrote one user. "An Indian princess," said another — reactions that turned the lehenga look into a viral moment within hours.

Advertisement

Tiffany posted fresh set of pictures too — this time in a pink Manish Malhotra kurta set featuring intricate latticework, pearl embellishments along the collar and flared palazzos with a dupatta. She styled it with diamond earrings, hair open, minimal makeup. Her mother Marla Maples matched the moment in a pistachio green kurta set with intricate embroidery, and son Alexander also featured in the pictures.

Between the lehenga and the kurta set, the internet has a new desi fashion icon — and she is the American President's daughter.