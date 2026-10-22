Actor Tiger Shroff's team shared a video of his injured arms on Thursday, days after the Bollywood star narrowly survived a gun attack on his car.

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

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Team Tiger Shroff, the official Instagram page managed by his team, shared the video along with the caption, "God is kind."

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The short clip shows several small, dot-like marks and red spots across his arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)

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Three accused, identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, were detained at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act.