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Home / Entertainment / Tiger Shroff firing case: Actor's team shared video of his injured arm, says 'God is kind'

Tiger Shroff firing case: Actor's team shared video of his injured arm, says 'God is kind'

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:10 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde with Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.
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Actor Tiger Shroff's team shared a video of his injured arms on Thursday, days after the Bollywood star narrowly survived a gun attack on his car.

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

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Team Tiger Shroff, the official Instagram page managed by his team, shared the video along with the caption, "God is kind."

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The short clip shows several small, dot-like marks and red spots across his arm.

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Three accused, identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, were detained at Kota railway station in Rajasthan.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

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