DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Tiger Shroff firing case: Handlers relayed TV news updates to shooters, say police sources

Tiger Shroff firing case: Handlers relayed TV news updates to shooters, say police sources

As media outlets broadcast news updates, unseen handlers were relaying the information directly to the shooters through encrypted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) messaging applications

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:47 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Accused persons, arrested for firing at actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening, being escorted by police and security personnel after their production at a magistrate court in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Police are yet to establish who was relaying TV news updates to the shooters, which was done through a messaging app

The three shooters who fled after firing at actor Tiger Shroff on October 18 evening were receiving real-time updates from their ‘handlers’ about the police investigation via news channel coverage, enabling them to alter their escape routes, police sources claimed on Saturday.

Advertisement

They were apprehended from a train in Kota on October 19.

Advertisement

As media outlets broadcast news updates, unseen handlers were relaying the information directly to the shooters through encrypted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) messaging applications, police sources said.

According to sources in the crime branch investigating the case, at one point during the escape, when news channels aired visuals of the attack, one of the primary suspects received an urgent instruction on his mobile phone: “Tumhare chehre aa gaye hain, nikal jao waha se” (Your faces are out, get out of there).

Advertisement

The actor escaped relatively unhurt on October 18 evening after two shooters fired multiple rounds at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area, prompting a multi-state investigation and the nabbing of ten individuals from Rajasthan, UP, and Haryana.  Shroff’s driver and a vlogger sustained injuries.

The three key accused identified as Phool Singh (18), Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari (18), and Rithik Mahto (22) were intercepted and apprehended by the Kota Police in Rajasthan the following day and are currently in police custody until October 31.

Analysis of digital evidence showed that Rehan was in constant VoIP communication using internet-based applications such as Signal or Zangi, which do not require mobile numbers for registration, according to crime branch sources.

They further said that media reports detailing the recovery of the attackers’ motorcycle in Andheri and their subsequent train journey were immediately relayed to the shooters, allegedly by their handlers.

“This constant feed prompted the trio to frequently shift modes of transport, moving from a motorcycle to a train, followed by a cab, before planning to board a bus from Surat.

“The delay at the Surat bus terminal eventually led them to board another train, where they were apprehended by the Kota police following a prompt alert from the Mumbai Police,” they said.

The Crime Branch is conducting custodial interrogations to uncover the procurement chain of the firearms and identify all individuals involved in supplying weapons and providing logistical support.

Mumbai Police have named gangster Anil Pandit, who had claimed responsibility for the firing on Tiger Shroff, as a wanted accused in the case. Pandit is an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be operating from the US. He had claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on the actor in a social media post.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts