Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 4' earns Rs 24.54 crore in 2 days at box office

Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 4' earns Rs 24.54 crore in 2 days at box office

The film also features Sanjay Dutt alongside Sonam Bajwa and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:22 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
A video grab. Instagram/Tiger Shroff
"Baaghi 4", headlined by Tiger Shroff, has crossed the mark of Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office in two days, the makers said on Sunday.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also features Sanjay Dutt alongside Sonam Bajwa and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

The action thriller movie, directed by popular Kannada director A Harsha in his Hindi film debut, released in theatres across the country on Friday.

Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official X handle, featuring the film's poster. "Baaghi 4" opened up with Rs 13.20 crore and went on to earn Rs 11.34 crore on the following day. The total collection of the film at the box office stands at Rs 24.54 crore.

"24.54 CR in 2 Days! The roar grows louder…  Thank you for all the love. Watch Baaghi 4 in your nearest cinemas! Book your tickets now!  #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi4. Directed by @NimmaAHarsha," read the caption.

The film is the fourth instalment in Tiger's "Baaghi" franchise, which started with 2016's "Baaghi", followed by "Baaghi 2" (2018) and "Baaghi 3" (2020).

"Baaghi 4" features Tiger as Ronny, a man who, after surviving an attempted suicide by train, descends into chaos as reality blurs.

It also stars Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.

