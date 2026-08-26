TIME pays tribute to Dolly Parton with new cover

TIME has paid tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton with a new cover following her death at the age of 80, celebrating the life and legacy of the singer-songwriter who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the world's most beloved stars.

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Known for her distinctive voice, sharp songwriting and larger-than-life personality, Parton wrote songs that often told stories about love, family, hardship and the lives of working-class people. Her best-known songs include "Jolene", "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You", which went on to become a global hit in Whitney Houston's rendition.

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TIME's tribute comes as the world remembers an artiste whose journey was itself a remarkable story. Born into a large family in rural Tennessee, Parton grew up in poverty before making her way to Nashville and building an extraordinary career in music.

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"Known for writing about the lives of working-class people in more than 3,000 recorded songs and later giving away nearly 300 million books to children around the world, Parton's life was a true Cinderella story.

Parton died in Nashville on Tuesday at the age of 80, leaving behind a career spanning more than six decades and a legacy that extended far beyond country music. Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians, celebrities and fans around the world," reads the tribute by TIME on X.

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Over the years, she expanded her influence beyond music into films, television, business and philanthropy. She starred in movies including '9 to 5' and 'Steel Magnolias' and established Dollywood, while continuing to write and perform music.

Her humanitarian work also became a defining part of her legacy, with her efforts reaching millions of people, particularly through initiatives focused on children and literacy.

As tributes continue to pour in, Parton is being remembered not only as the "Queen of Country" but also as a songwriter, entertainer and philanthropist whose influence reached generations.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) mourned the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, who passed away at the age of 80, and announced that the American flag would be lowered throughout the United States for one week in her honour.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "It is with great sadness to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will." "In her honour, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you," he added.

The news of Parton's demise was shared by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on Tuesday via an Instagram video. "My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next," he said in the video.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now." Seaver added, "It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

"I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent, Seaver added in the video message. "By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.

Seaver ended his statement, saying, "Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly — Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you."

Parton's health issues had become headlines in the fall of 2025, when she announced that she would not be able to follow through on a six-show December residency at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace that had been announced as a long-awaited return to the concert stage.

The music icon was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999. During the memorable ceremony, she performed her hit song "Coat of Many Colors." Parton's close friend and "Islands in the Stream" duet partner Kenny Rogers presided over her induction.

Her final Grammy came in 2021 in a contemporary Christian music category for "There Was Jesus," a song she recorded with Zach Williams.

She was nominated this past year again in the audiobook category for her reading of the book "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones." Parton's six-decade career encompassed music, film, television, business and philanthropy, with her songs and charitable work ensuring that her influence extended well beyond the country music world. Her death has prompted tributes across the entertainment industry and from fans worldwide.