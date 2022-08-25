Time to bring Bappa home

Riteish Deshmukh and the Colors family are all set to celebrate Ganesh Mahotsav with Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022.
Making the festival of Bappa even more magnificent, the channel will organise performances and games. In this event, actors will be seen competing among each other with power-packed dance performances to be regarded as Bappa’s sabse bada bhakt.
Talking about being a part of the celebrations, Riteish Deshmukh says, “As the world reeled under the shadow of Covid, Bappa gave us the zeal and energy to fight against the evil. It’s time to thank Bappa and take his blessings as always. I am happy to join the Colors family to celebrate Bappa’s homecoming and be a part of this year’s Ganesh Mahotsav. This event is our attempt to express gratitude to the Almighty for keeping us strong in the tough times through our devotional performances.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...