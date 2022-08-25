Time to bring Bappa home

Riteish Deshmukh and the Colors family are all set to celebrate Ganesh Mahotsav with Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022.

Making the festival of Bappa even more magnificent, the channel will organise performances and games. In this event, actors will be seen competing among each other with power-packed dance performances to be regarded as Bappa’s sabse bada bhakt.

Talking about being a part of the celebrations, Riteish Deshmukh says, “As the world reeled under the shadow of Covid, Bappa gave us the zeal and energy to fight against the evil. It’s time to thank Bappa and take his blessings as always. I am happy to join the Colors family to celebrate Bappa’s homecoming and be a part of this year’s Ganesh Mahotsav. This event is our attempt to express gratitude to the Almighty for keeping us strong in the tough times through our devotional performances.”