Time to celebrate

Actor Akshay Anand, who recently did a music video directed by Nishank Swami titled Ek Tu Hi Hai, is thrilled by the results. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, the music video has crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

“I am filled with gratitude and joy. I’d like to express my appreciation for the milestone we have achieved together—10 million views on my debut song,” says Akshay.

He adds, “Nishank Swami is a good director. He has vision no one can come close to. I thank him every day for believing in me for this role and would love to work with him on future projects.I want to be a part of Bollywood and Hollywood. Hopefully, in the future, I’ll deliver more standout performances.”

#Youtube