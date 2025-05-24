Time to celebrate

The film Tanvi The Great has become one of the most talked-about films this year. The cast, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Shubhangi Dutt, talked about the emotional journey of the film and the response it received at Cannes. “I am not traditionally a director, but primarily an actor, but the story inspired me. When it reaches the heart of the people, it’s really gratifying,” Kher said.

