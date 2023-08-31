‘Time to think global’

IANS

Superstar Allu Arjun has plans for Hollywood now, as the popularity of RRR has propelled Indian cinema on to the world stage. Allu Arjun said: “It has opened the doors and the minds of people that there is something beyond our regular traditional markets that we need to explore.”

The actor said he already had plans to sign up with a Hollywood agent: “It’s time for all Indian actors to think global because India is going to be a superpower. All businesses in India will flourish and so will the Indian film industry. I feel in less than 10 years from now, Indian cinema will be viewed all over the world, like how Korean dramas have been watched all over the world, with a very high probability for India to be in the same spot in the coming decade. It’s really a golden era for entertainment industry in India.”

Talking about his win at the National Indian Film Awards and becoming the first actor to do so, Allu Arjun said: “Getting the national award is the highest official respect you can get. What we realised was that in 69 years of Telugu cinema, while other technicians and directors have won, no actor had won best actor at the National Awards. So, that was a path-breaking achievement.”