Timeless elegance or casual chic? Celebrities share their personal fashion mantras

Fashion is more than just what we wear; it is an expression of identity, confidence and individuality. While couture celebrates the richness of craftsmanship, culture and timeless elegance, everyday style often finds its strength in comfort, simplicity and authenticity.

We talk to celebs to explore two distinct perspectives on fashion—from embracing clothes with intention and purpose to finding effortless style in what feels most natural.

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Wear your confidence: Anjali Phougat

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To me, fashion is a way to express identity, culture, and purpose. As a couture designer, I love blending Indian craftsmanship with modern sensibilities. My fashion tips are to always wear confidence and choose timeless pieces over fleeting trends. I deeply admire Coco Chanel for redefining women’s fashion with simplicity, freedom, and elegance. I believe true luxury goes beyond beauty; it should empower women, celebrate individuality, and tell a meaningful story. My message is to choose your clothes with confidence, intention, and purpose, allowing your style to reflect who you truly are.

In comfort zone: Gaurav M Sharma

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For me, fashion is rooted entirely in self-confidence and ultimate comfort, which is why I always prioritise carrying an outfit with ease over chasing complex trends, while relying on the golden rule of simple grooming—like a sharp haircut, clean shoes, and a great perfume—to do the heavy lifting. I draw my style inspiration from two distinct idols: Vicky Kaushal, for his classy, understated approach to formal wear using minimal colors, and Vijay Varma, for his effortlessly cool and casual everyday vibe. Ultimately, if you aren't comfortable in your own skin, no clothing can make you look good, so I keep my fashion authentic, comfortable, and clean.

Keep it simple: Aditya Khurana

For me, fashion is all about finding a balance between personal style and comfort. I believe what you wear should reflect your personality and make you feel confident without compromising on comfort. My two fashion tips are to choose colours that compliment my skin tone and suit my personal style, and to always keep things simple yet significant. I feel that you don’t always need to wear something extravagant to make a statement; sometimes, even the simplest outfit can stand out when styled well. I don’t have one particular fashion idol, but these days, I’m really admiring the fashion in K-dramas. I love how the outfits are stylish, elegant, and effortlessly put together, with a beautiful mix of colours, layering, and accessories. I find their approach to fashion quite inspiring because it shows how you can look fashionable while keeping your style comfortable and unique.

Comfort & sustainability: Aadesh Chaudhary

For me, fashion is entirely about comfort and sustainability, meaning you should wear clothes that you feel completely at ease in and that naturally fit your unique personality rather than blindly chasing temporary trends. The two fashion tips I live by are to always prioritise outfits that feel genuinely comfortable, and to never leave the house without the three absolute essentials that instantly elevate any look: a good pair of shoes, cool sunglasses, and a stylish watch. When it comes to style icons, I deeply admire Amitabh Bachchan for his timeless, universally respected classic style, as well as Brad Pitt for his effortless Hollywood charm. Ultimately, I believe true style is personal, though my absolute biggest fashion nightmare would be showing up to an event wearing the exact same outfit as someone else!

Minimal yet sharp: Amal Sehrawat

For me, fashion is ultimately about two things: confidence and comfort. It is not about blindly chasing ever-changing trends, but about wearing what makes you feel powerful and secure in your own skin. When it comes to my wardrobe, the two fashion tips I always follow are prioritising a seamless, flattering fit and keeping things intentionally minimal yet sharp—I often lean into structured styles, classic layers like clean denims, and monochromatic tones that give off an effortless, smooth presence. I look up to Shah Rukh Khan as a timeless icon of how a person can carry themselves with unmatched confidence, charm, and authenticity.