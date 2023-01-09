Tina Datta talks about Shalin Bhanot

Actress Tina Datta has been constantly questioned about her relationship with Shalin Bhanot. The actress has always said that she only saw him as a good friend and even called him out when he had gone wrong. However, over time, Shalin has been creating a narrative of a victimized lover who constantly gets dumped by his girlfriend!

When the ‘foam task’ in Bigg House House happened, Tina was again questioned a lot of times. And finally she broke her silence and revealed how she was a forgiving person by nature and always gave Shalin a chance whenever he apologized! She was also seen telling Nimrit that because they live under the same roof, she ended up falling for Shalin Bhanot.