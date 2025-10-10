Titiksha makes a dramatic comeback

Zee TV’s Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah has consistently kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its intriguing and inspiring storyline. In a major twist that is bound to leave viewers stunned, actor Titiksha Shrivastava, playing Jagriti’s mother Geeta, who was long believed to be dead, is re-entering the show. Her return will not only bring an emotional high point to the show but also set the stage for intense drama and confrontation.Titiksha Shrivastava said, “I am truly delighted to be making a return to Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah. Geeta is a character very close to my heart, and coming back as someone who was thought to be dead makes this journey even more special. The audience will surely have many questions, like: where was she, why did she stay away, and why has she returned now? All these questions will be answered gradually; I promise the revelations will be worth the wait. More than anything, I am happy that Geeta’s comeback brings her closer to Jagriti, and together they will stand strong to face Kalikant. I’m really looking forward to the audience joining us on this emotional and powerful chapter of the show.”

