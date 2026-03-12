‘To my one and only, Aditya...’: Yami Gautam shares heartfelt birthday post for Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar marked the birthday of her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar with a heartfelt tribute on social media, sharing a personal message and candid moments from their life together.

On Thursday, Yami posted a couple of photographs on Instagram celebrating her husband's birthday.

One image showed the couple during a scenic outdoor outing, while the other captured them during a workout session at the gym.

Accompanying the pictures was an emotional note expressing her affection and appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

"If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me... To my one & only, Aditya!!! Happy Birthday, love," she wrote in the caption, dedicating the post to the filmmaker.

The tribute was also accompanied by the classic Hindi track 'Ye Zamin Gaa Rahi Hai' by legendary composer R. D. Burman and singer Amit Kumar, adding a nostalgic musical touch to the celebratory post.

The birthday message came at a time when Dhar has been drawing tremendous attention for his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

Reports around the film have also sparked discussion about a possible appearance by Yami.

She had earlier portrayed a significant role in the 2019 blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' which was directed by Dhar and was a major success.

Yami has previously expressed admiration for her husband's filmmaking.

Following the success of the first 'Dhurandhar', she publicly praised Dhar's work, calling him a "real Dhurandhar" and sharing her pride in his storytelling.

The couple married in June 2021 in an intimate ceremony and in May 2024, they welcomed their son, Vedavid.