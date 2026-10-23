Tom Cruise to receive Life Achievement Award

Speaking on the same, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees Kathleen Kennedy shared, “Tom Cruise is a global icon. As an actor and producer, he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does. What I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together.”

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In a career spanning over five decades, Tom Cruise – a renowned actor, producer, and philanthropist has several hit titles to his name, including Top Gun, Risky Business, Minority Report, Interview with the Vampire, A Few Good Men, and the popular Mission: Impossible'films. He will be seen next in the next chapter of ‘Days of Thunder' alongside Anne Hathaway.

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Cruise also received several accolades in his career, including Best Actor nods for his work on Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire. He recently won a nomination as a producer of Top Gun: Maverick, which was also nominated for Best Picture. —ANI